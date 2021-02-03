Undeveloped land plots in Azerbaijan to be put to use

By Trend





Existing resources of Azerbaijan need to be restored through putting undeveloped lands to use, Trend reports referring to ‘Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development’ program approved upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Feb. 2.

According to the program, the country needs to maintain a high-quality and clean environment, ensure the efficient use of resources. A comprehensive solution to environmental problems that have arisen over the years and sustainable development in this area should be at the center of attention.

In the coming years, it’s necessary to reduce the environmental risks associated with economic and demographic growth by increasing the share of green spaces across country.

The environment must be balanced with economic growth. The country's demand for quality water should be met through the efficient use of water resources.