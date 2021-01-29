Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils country's 2021 inflation outlook

By Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts the inflation rate in Azerbaijan at 4 percent in 2021, the CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov said, Trend reports.

Rustamov made the speech at a press conference.

This forecast is based on a recovery in consumption demand and fiscal stimulus measures in the country, the chairman added.

The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has made a decision to leave the discount rate at 6.25 percent starting from Jan.29.

The next review will take place on March 19, 2020.