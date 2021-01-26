Azerbaijan Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen, Azertag has reported.

In 2020, Azerbaijan exported 82,100 tons of oil bitumen to Georgia. Overall, Georgia imported 128,700 tons of oil bitumen in 2020, which is by 24.3 percent or 41,300 tons less than in 2019.

Other main suppliers of oil bitumen to Georgia last year were Iraq with 26,600 tons, Iran with 9,100 tons, Russia with 7,200 tons, Turkey with 2,400 tons and others.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020. During last year, the country exported 214,900 tons of diesel fuel to Georgia, thus accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports.

Additionally, Azerbaijan exported 736.3 million kWh of electricity to Georgia in 2020, which is by 34 percent less than in 2019.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $536.2 million during 2020. Of total turnover, Azerbaijan’s export to Georgia amounted to $461.9 million, while import from Georgia to $74.2 million.