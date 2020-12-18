Azerbaijan contributes to ensuring energy security at global level - minister

By Trend





Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world that fully meets its energy needs and is considered an important exporter of energy in the world, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, who chaired the 31st meeting of the Energy Charter Conference, said, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

“Currently, Azerbaijan is making its contribution to ensuring energy security both at the regional and global levels,” the minister said. “Azerbaijan's historic victory after the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war with Armenia ce and for all prevented threats to the energy infrastructure of the region.”

At the same time, the minister expressed opinion on the trends, challenges in the field of energy efficiency at the international level, the role of investments and innovations in their solution, stressing that the efficient use of energy resources is also relevant for Azerbaijan.

"The goals related to the use of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency have been determined in our country,” Shahbazov said. “A goal has been chosen to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and to bring the share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation capacity to 30 percent."

The minister informed about the measures which are taken in this sphere in Azerbaijan, brought to attention that a new bill "On the efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency" has been prepared with the support of the International Energy Charter.

“The work is underway to prepare an action plan and other legislative acts of the second level in corresponding sphere,” Shahbazov said.

The 31st meeting of the Energy Charter Conference was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the format of a videoconference on December 16-17.

About 100 representatives from more than 30 countries and a number of international structures attended the event, which lasted two days.

The procedural issues of the organization were considered on the first day of the event. A meeting of ministers entitled "Energy Efficiency for All: Innovation and Investment" was held on the second day.

The issues of creating and regulating effective mechanisms of joint public-private investments to support and finance innovations related to the energy transition, sustainable energy technologies, innovations, energy investments, the creation of innovative energy funds, increasing the role of public procurement in energy efficiency, creating national institutions of state support for innovation were discussed at the meeting of the ministers.