Co-op between BP and International Bank of Azerbaijan - part of ICT sector development strategy

By Trend

The Azerbaijani society will greatly succeed in the field of education thanks to the joint cooperation between BP and the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) within the IBA Tech Academy project, Chairman of the IBA Board Abbas Ibrahimov said during the IBA Tech Academy online event, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

"This project has been designed to support the training of a new generation of specialists in digital technologies in the country and is part of the commitment of BP and its partners to develop innovations in Azerbaijan," Advisor to the Chairman of the IBA Board Zaur Alakbarov said.

Within this project, BP and its partners financed the training of two hundred students of Azerbaijan.

"We think that an increase in the potential of the workforce in the field of digital technologies is a direct contribution to the socio-economic development of the country and also increases the efficiency of public services," BP Communications and Advocacy Vice President for the Middle East and Caspian Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said. "As far as the world is changing rapidly, there is a growing demand for technology professionals capable of working with new technologies."

"We welcome the initiative of the International Bank of Azerbaijan, which contributes to the smooth transition of the country to the future technologies," Aslanbayli said. "We support the training of a new generation of technologically competent, knowledgeable, and qualified specialists."

"Most graduates with the support of BP and its partners are provided with jobs," Alakbarov said at the event. "About 70 percent of graduate students were provided with jobs in about 40 companies in our country within the last three projects."

Alakbarov added that this project is part of the strategy for the development of the ICT sector in Azerbaijan.

"The development of innovations is an integral part of all business structures, therefore we are trying to promote state programs in the development of such sectors and provide an opportunity for the future generation to become specialists in these spheres," Alakbarov said.

The project worth 400,000 manat ($235,294) will be implemented within 12 months.

BP and its partners have supported many big social investment projects over the past 27 years.

These projects include educational programs, the creation of skills and abilities in local communities, the improvement of community access to social infrastructure, providing of access to finance, supporting of local enterprises through training, supporting of cultural heritage and sports development, as well as technical assistance to the governmental structures.