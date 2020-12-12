Azerbaijan to establish co-op with Italy to create energy infrastructure in liberated lands

By Trend





Head of Azerenergy OJSC Baba Rzayev met with a delegation led by Head of the Italian Ansaldo Energia company Marino Giuseppe, a source in Azerenergy told Trend.

Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari also attended the meeting.

Touching upon the issue of friendship and cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan, Rzayev highly appreciated the position of Italy in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Rzayev reminded that the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, which is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited Azerbaijan’s Ganja city and the liberated Aghdam city, the members of the delegation witnessed the destruction and shared their impressions.

Stressing that Azerenergy cooperates with a number of international giant companies, Rzayev said that the main purpose of the meeting was also the creation of a new modern type of electricity infrastructure in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

"The Armenian occupants have caused big damage to the entire infrastructure, including power plants, in these territories, which are the ancient historical lands of Azerbaijan, during 30 years," Rzayev said. "Presently, there is almost no energy infrastructure in these territories."

Rzayev brought to the attention of the guests the possibilities of cooperation on a number of projects, including the creation of a working group among the companies and the Ansaldo Energia office in Baku.

The views on such issues as the joint implementation of small hydroelectric projects in Kalbajar and Lachin districts to create new capacities in the liberated territories, Ansaldo Energia's participation in the construction and provision of high-voltage substations with equipment in the liberated territories were exchanged during the meeting.

The cooperation with Ansaldo Energia within the construction project of a new power plant with a capacity of 390 MW in the frequency regulation format (in Sangachal near Baku), the use of software and new technologies to improve the management of the transmission system of Azerenergy OJSC by the operator, the creation of a training center based on Ansaldo Energia equipment in the scientific and educational laboratory complex of Azerenergy OJSC were also exchanged during the meeting.

In turn, Giuseppe said that his country is among the leading manufacturers of high-tech equipment for power stations, which will be reconstructed at the request of Azerenergy.

Giuseppe highly appreciated the initiative to create the Ansaldo Energia office in Baku.