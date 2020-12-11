Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan decline

By Trend





The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 11 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 4.5645 manat or $2.68 (0.15 percent) and amounted to 3,122.5175 manat or $1,839.46 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1108 manat or 6.5 cents (0.27 percent) and amounted to 40.7306 manat ($23.96).

The price of platinum grew by 41.701 manat or $24.53 (2.44 percent) and amounted to 1752.751 manat ($1031.03).

The price of palladium increased by 110.9675 manat or $27.8 (2.85 percent) and amounted to 3,999.59 manat ($2,352.7).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 73.9925 manat or $43.52 (2.3 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 240.89 manat or $141,7 (15.9 percent) per ounce, silver declined by 0.7042 manat or 41 cents (1.7 percent) per ounce, palladium plunged by 197.999 manat or $116.47 (4.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 634.4315 manat or $373.19 (25.5 percent), silver grew by 12.4519 manat or $7.32 (44 percent), palladium surged by 767.125 manat or $451.25 (23.7 percent) and platinum increased by 187.238 manat or $110.14 (12 percent).