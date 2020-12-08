ADY Express starts transportation of coke produced in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The coke, produced at the Heydar Aliyev Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan started to be exported to the People’s Republic of China, ADY Express has reported.

The cargo transportation is being carried out by a ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways, to the Georgian port of Poti.

The coke, loaded into semi-wagons at Keshla station, is transported to the port of Porti, where it will be loaded on ships and delivered to the destination country by sea.

Initially, it is envisaged to transport 27,000 tons of coke in November-December 2020. Some 15,742 tons of cargo have already been transported by 245 wagons.

The supply of wagons is provided by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and ADY Express LLC.

It is also planned to transport this type of cargo from Azerbaijan to China.

ADY Express LLC has been set up considering Azerbaijan’s role as a major transit country due to high demand of railway freight services. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase volume of transit cargo passing through the country.