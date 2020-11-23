Prices for gold, silver, palladium in Azerbaijan rise

|
By Trend
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on November 23, with the exception of platinum, increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Accordingly, over the day, an ounce of gold rose by 8.4745 manat ($4.98) or 0.27 percent, amounting to 3,183.828 manat ($1,872), and an ounce of silver - by 0.1498 manat (8 cents) or 0.36 percent, amounting to 41.2233 manat ($24.24). The price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 10.4125 manat ($6.12) or 0.64 percent and amounted to 1,617.0315 manat ($951,195), and an ounce of palladium rose by 10.693 manat ($6.29) or 0.27 percent, amounting to 3,982.5985 manat ($2,342.7).
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 56.797 manat ($33.41) or 1.8 percent, an ounce of platinum increased by 105.9015 manat ($62.29) or 7 percent, an ounce of silver decreased by 0.7079 manat (41 cents) or 1.7 percent, and per ounce of palladium - by 90.168 manat ($53.04) or 2.2 percent.
In annual terms, gold rose by 693.0475 manat ($407.67) or 27.8 percent, silver - by 12.155 manat ($7.15) or 41.8 percent, palladium - by 988.3035 manat ($581.3) or 33 percent, platinum - by 71.995 manat ($42.35) or 4.7 percent.
Date:
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
Nov.23, 2020
3,183.828
41.2233
1,617.0315
3,982.5985
Nov.20, 2020
3,175.3535
41.0735
1,627.444
3,971.9055
Oct. 23, 2020.
3,240.625
41.9312
1,511.13
4,072.7665
Nov.23, 2019
2,490.7805
29.0683
1,545.0365
2,994.295
Daily difference
in man.
8.4745
0.1498
-10.4125
10.693
in %
0.27
0.36
-0.64
0.27
Monthly difference
in man.
-56.797
-0.7079
105.9015
-90.168
in %
-1.8
-1.7
7
-2.2
Annual difference
in man.
693.0475
12.155
71.995
988.3035
In %
27.8
41.8
4.7
33