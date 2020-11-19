Azerbaijan increases import of chemicals from Turkey

By Trend

The export of chemical products from Turkey to Azerbaijan increased by 27.3 percent from January through August 2020, compared to the same period of 2020, having surpassed $270.6 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In August 2020, Turkey’s export of chemicals to Azerbaijan rose by 5.62 percent compared to August 2019, exceeding $27.8 million, the ministry said.

The value of export of chemical products from Turkey to international markets dropped by 14 percent from January through August 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, making up $11.4 billion.

Turkey’s export of chemicals made up 11.2 percent of the country’s overall export for the reporting period.

In August 2020, Turkey exported the chemicals worth over $1.3 billion to global markets, which is 15.6 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

At the same time, the export of chemicals from Turkey to the foreign market amounted to 11 percent of the overall export volume for the mentioned month.

Over the past 12 months (from August 2019 through August 2020), Turkey exported the chemicals worth over $18.7 billion abroad.