Azerbaijan's tourism potential promoted in London

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Tourism Board (ATB) has joined the World Travel Market London 2020, one of the world's leading tourism exhibitions in London.

The large-scale event brought together global tourism companies from Europe, North America, Asia and the Gulf countries.

The virtual meetings were held with the participation of ATB representatives as part of the event, Azertag reported.

The meetings highlighted the country's tourism trends and a number of projects implemented by Azerbaijan Tourism Board

The ATB informed the meeting participants about tourism potential of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has been participating in the World Travel Market London since 2002.

The main goal of the event is to help recover and rebuild and shape the travel industry at a time when it needs it the most.

With multiple tourism destinations, Azerbaijan has always attracted tourists from around the world. For many years, the tourism sector has played a great role in the country's life.

Despite all extraordinary challenges, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau continues to promote the country's tourism industry.

Some 68 virtual meetings with tour operators and tourism companies from the Middle East, India, China, Russia, Belarus, the UAE, South Korea, Israel, Germany and Ukraine were successfully held in July.

More than 249 participants attended 9 webinars organized as well. In total, 56 webinars and 176 online meetings were held with tourism partners in foreign markets in May, June and July, which were attended by more than 2,000 participants.