Azerbaijan boosts electricity production in Jan-Sep

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased electricity production by 52.8 percent during the period of January-September 2020, local media has reported.

During the reporting period, the country produced 5.3 billion kW of electricity, which is by 52.8 percent more compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased in Baku during the period of January-September 2020.

Thus, during the reporting period, the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam produced products and services worth AZN 457.3 million ($268.9M), which is by 36.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

Moreover, 2.1 percent of industrial production is produced in the electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply sector.

Additionally, the volume of manufactured products and services in the sphere of water supply, waste treatment and disposal decreased by 9.7 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to AZN 172.9 million ($101.7M), during three quarters of 2020. It should be noted that this sector produced 0.8 percent of industrial products.

Earlier it was reported that the volume of production in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector increased by 10.8 percent during the reporting period. During the reporting period, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs working in this field produced industrial products for AZN 27.8 billion ($16.3M), which is by 4.5 percent less than in the corresponding period of 2019. The decline in the industrial production was due to the decline in production in oil and gas sector by 6.1 percent, and increase in the non oil and gas sector.