Azerbaijan exports 7.5bn cubic meters of gas to Turkey

Azerbaijan exported 7.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, during the period of January-August 2020, local media has reported.

It was reported that Turkey imported 986 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in August, which is by 107 million cubic meters less compared to July.

Thus, Azerbaijan was the second largest exported of gas to Turkey in August.

It should be noted that Turkey’s import of natural gas from Azerbaijan amounted to 9.5 billion cubic meters in 2019.

Earlier it was reported that the trade turnover between two countries during first nine months of the year amounted to $3.2 billion. Thus, Turkey was Azerbaijan’s second largest trading partner during the reporting period. Export of Azerbaijani products to Turkey amounted to $2.1 billion, while the import from Turkey amounted to $1.1 billion.

Additionally, earlier the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency and the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority inked a protocol on cooperation in the field of energy regulation.

It should be noted that Turkey imports Azerbaijani natural gas through the South Caucasus Pipeline and Trans Anatolian Gas Pipeline. The first gas supplies to Turkey via TANAP started on 30 June 2018 as planned. Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkey only from Shah Deniz field. The supplies have been made since July 2007.

The South Caucasus Pipeline was built to export Shah Deniz gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia and Turkey. The pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal near Baku. It follows the route of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) crude oil pipeline through Azerbaijan and Georgia to Turkey, where it is linked to the Turkish gas distribution system.

The pipeline has been operational since late 2006 transporting gas to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and starting from July 2007 to Turkey from Shah Deniz Stage 1.

TANAP is the central part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which connects the giant Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe through the South Caucasus Pipeline and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. The pipeline has a strategic importance as it allows the Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe.

The capacity of the pipeline is 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year at initial stage and would be increased later up to 23 billion cubic meters by 2023, 31 billion cubic meters by 2026, and at the final stage 60 billion cubic meters.