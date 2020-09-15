SOCAR opens its 50th petrol station in Romania

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) has opened a new petrol station in Romania, bringing the number of such stations in this country to 50, local media reported on September 15.

The new station has ben opened in Sibiu region, one of the main tourist centers of the country, which is mainly visited by foreign tourists and locals.

It should be noted that this is the third filling station in the region.

Head of SOCAR Romanian office Hamza Karimov noted that the company plans to increase the number of SOCAR petrol stations in Romania to 60 by the end of this year.

Moreover, he stressed that despite the coronavirus pandemic, SOCAR has successfully completed the first half of the year in Romania, and has fully implemented the strategic development plan for 2020.

Head of development department at SOCAR Petroleum SA Dan Dumitrache noted that as at any petrol station, gasoline and diesel are supplied to customers, while local and Azerbaijani products are sold at Nar cafe in the area.

It should be noted that an Azerbaijani corner has also been created at the petrol station in line with President Ilham Aliyev's poilcy to promote the brand “Made in Azerbaijan”.

SOCAR operates in Romania through SOCAR Petroleum SA, established in 2011.