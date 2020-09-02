Prices on gold, silver, platinum down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on September 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold dropped by 41.208 manat or $24.24 (1.22 percent) and amounted to 3,336.4625 manat or $1,962.62 per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 1.2138 manat or 71 cents (2.49 percent) and amounted to 47.5609 manat ($27.98).

The price of platinum went down by 17.8925 manat or $10.52 (1.11 percent) and amounted to 1,594.0135 manat ($937.65).

The price of palladium dipped by 48.2885 manat or $28.4 (1.24 percent) and amounted to 3,840.096 manat ($2,258.88).

In monthly terms, the price of gold rose by 0.697 manat or 41 cents per ounce, silver went up by 6.5509 manat or $3.85 (16 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 15.912 manat or $9.36 (1 percent) per ounce and palladium climbed by 204.255 manat or $120.15 (5.6 percent).

On annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 742.8575 manat or $436.97 (28.6 percent), silver grew by 16.3339 manat or $9.61 (52.3 percent), platinum slid by 1.088 manat or 64 cents (0.1 percent) and palladium surged by 1,220.4045 manat or $717.88 (46.6 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.2, 2020 3,336.4625 47.5609 1,594.0135 3,840.096 Sept.1, 2020 3,377.6705 48.7747 1,611.906 3,888.3845 Aug.2, 2020 3,335.7655 41.01 1,578.1015 3,635.841 Sept.2, 2019 2,593.605 31.227 1,595.1015 2,619.6915 Change in a day in man. -41.208 -1.2138 -17.8925 -48.2885 % -1.22 -2.49 -1.11 -1.24 Change in a month in man. +0.697 +6.5509 +15.912 +204.255 % 0 +16 +1 +5.6 Change in a year in man. +742.8575 +16.3339 -1.088 +1,220.4045 % +28.6 +52.3 -0.1 +46.6

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.2)