Gold, silver, platinum rise in price in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on August 31 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 43.2905 manat or $25.46 (1.31 percent) and amounted to 3,347.4785 manat or $1,969.1 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 1.1619 manat or 68 cents (2.5 percent) and amounted to 47.6136 manat ($28.01).

The price of platinum grew by 2.1165 manat or $1.24 (0.13 percent) and amounted to 1,594.2175 manat ($937.77).

The price of palladium climbed by 35.326 manat or $20.78 (0.94 percent) and amounted to 3,773.8215 manat ($2,219.89).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 11.713 manat or $6.89 (0.4 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 6.6036 manat or $3.88 (16.1 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 16.116 manat or $9.48 (1 percent) per ounce and palladium increased by 137.9805 manat or $81.16 (3.8 percent).

On annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 752.369 manat or $442.57 (29 percent), silver grew by 16.5367 manat or $9.73 (53.2 percent), platinum rose by 33.2945 manat or $19.58 (2.1 percent) and palladium surged by 1,247.8255 manat or $734.01 (49.4 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Aug.31, 2020 3,347.4785 47.6136 1,594.2175 3,773.8215 Aug.28, 2020 3,304.188 46.4517 1,592.101 3,738.4955 July 31, 2020 3,335.7655 41.01 1,578.1015 3,635.841 Aug.31, 2019 2,595.1095 31.0769 1,560.923 2,525.996 Change in a day in man. +43.2905 +1.1619 +2.1165 +35.326 % +1.31 +2.5 +0.13 +0.94 Change in a month in man. +11.713 +6.6036 +16.116 +137.9805 % +0.4 +16.1 +1 +3.8 Change in a year in man. +752.369 +16.5367 +33.2945 +1,247.8255 % +29 +53.2 +2.1 +49.4

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.31)