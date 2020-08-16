Salaries of hired workers up by 23 pct

By AzerNews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The average monthly nominal salaries of hired workers increased by 23 percent in Azerbaijan amounting to AZN 720 ($423.5) year-on-year in the period between January and July, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

The average monthly nominal salary was higher in the spheres of mining industry, financial and insurance activity, professional, scientific and technical activity, information and communication, as well as transport and storage facilities.

Moreover, as of July 1, the number of hired workers in the country’s economy increased by 5 percent or 81,400 people, compared to the same period last year, and amounted to 1.6 million.

Of these, 922,100 people are employees of the public sector of the economy, while 773,000 are employees in the non-governmental sector.

Additionally, 19.5 percent are employed in education, 18 percent in trade and transport repair, 13 percent in industry, 8 percent in health care and social services for the population, 8.2 percent in construction, 6.6 percent in public administration and defense, social security, 4.5 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.4 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, 3.5 percent in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 1.7 percent in financial and insurance activities, and 13.6 percent in other economic sectors.