Gold price up in Azerbaijan on May 13

13 May 2020 [10:50] - TODAY.AZ

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 13 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 3.595 manat and amounted to 2,894.879 manat per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.0326 manat and amounted to 26.3367 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.939 manat and amounted to 1,307.632 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 60.41 manat and amounted to 3,169.072 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

May 13, 2020

May 12, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,894.879

2,891.284

Silver

XAG

26.3367

26.3693

Platinum

XPT

1,307.632

1,302.693

Palladium

XPD

3,169.072

3,229.482


The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 13)

