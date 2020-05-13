Gold price up in Azerbaijan on May 13

By Trend





The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 13 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 3.595 manat and amounted to 2,894.879 manat per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.0326 manat and amounted to 26.3367 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.939 manat and amounted to 1,307.632 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 60.41 manat and amounted to 3,169.072 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 13, 2020 May 12, 2020 Gold XAU 2,894.879 2,891.284 Silver XAG 26.3367 26.3693 Platinum XPT 1,307.632 1,302.693 Palladium XPD 3,169.072 3,229.482