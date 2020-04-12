Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s current investment portfolio consists of more reliable instruments

By Trend

The ongoing processes in the global economy and the international financial markets today cannot but affect the income and investment portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Trend reports referring to SOFAZ.

"Today, more than 80 percent of SOFAZ's investment portfolio consists of stable securities and gold, which are characterized by high liquidity and lower price volatility," the message said. "As is known, these assets are considered more reliable tools in the period of crisis."

"International financial markets are a mirror of the global economy," the fund said. "If today people consume fewer products and services worldwide, while the companies, in turn, use less production capabilities, this means that their income decreases and as a result, this affects the price of their shares, which are quoted on the stock exchange."

It is possible to say that these shares are an integral part of the portfolios of institutional investors, a source from SOFAZ added.

"As in other sovereign funds, these fluctuations will be reflected in SOFAZ's investment portfolio as unrealized temporary damage caused by short-term price volatility," the source said. "The corresponding information will be disclosed in accordance with SOFAZ’s information policy."