Gold price down in Azerbaijan on April 8

By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 8, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 14.28 manat and amounted to 2,804.252 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.293 manat and amounted to 25.5343 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 7.514 manat and amounted to 1,258.646 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 56.7545 manat and amounted to 3,720.909 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 8, 2020 April 7, 2020 Gold XAU 2,804.252 2,818.532 Silver XAG 25.5343 25.8273 Platinum XPT 1,258.646 1,251.132 Palladium XPD 3,720.909 3,664.1545

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 8)