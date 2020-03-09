IGB’s Commercial Operation Date announced

By Trend



Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which is expected to deliver 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria is set for the second quarter of 2021, executive director of ICGB project company Teodora Georgieva told Trend.

By Trend

Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which is expected to deliver 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria is set for the second quarter of 2021, executive director of ICGB project company Teodora Georgieva told Trend.

She noted that the interconnector’s construction was commenced on Oct.28, 2019 and the duration is 18 months.

As for the current status of the project, Georgieva said the first pipe yard for acceptance and storage of line pipes and construction camp on Bulgarian territory is ready and the second pipe yard in Bulgaria is in preparation.

"Survey and clearance of the Right of Way strip in Bulgaria is ongoing (7.5 km RoW is cleaned). Until Feb.26, 2020, around 1,224 of pipes have been delivered in the pipe yard in Bulgaria with cumulative length of 17,682 meters," said the executive director.

She pointed out that the main tenders are already finalized and the main contracts are assigned.

"We do not expect tenders of such scale as the previous EPC and the Line Pipe Supply tender," Georgieva explained.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria project envisages a two-stage development.

In the first stage, the pipeline capacity will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.7 billion cubic meters will be offered for the long-term market, the remaining share of 0.3 billion cubic meters in the short term.

In a second phase, also depending on the evolution of the market, the capacity of the pipeline can be increased to 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas thanks to the addition of a compression station: 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas 0.5 billion cubic meters of short-term gas will be offered for long-term products.