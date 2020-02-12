TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

12 February 2020 [12:46] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and silver prices decreased, while platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 12, compared to the prices on Feb. 11, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 2.4 manat and amounted to 2,664 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2411 manat and amounted to 29.9433 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 12.6 manat and amounted to 1,650 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 24.7 manat and amounted to 3,986 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Feb. 12, 2020

Feb. 11, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,664.5205

2,667.0025

Silver

XAG

29.9433

30.1844

Platinum

XPT

1,650.9805

1,638.3240

Palladium

XPD

3,986.6105

4,011.4050

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 12)

