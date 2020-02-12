Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices decreased, while platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 12, compared to the prices on Feb. 11, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 2.4 manat and amounted to 2,664 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2411 manat and amounted to 29.9433 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 12.6 manat and amounted to 1,650 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 24.7 manat and amounted to 3,986 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 12, 2020 Feb. 11, 2020 Gold XAU 2,664.5205 2,667.0025 Silver XAG 29.9433 30.1844 Platinum XPT 1,650.9805 1,638.3240 Palladium XPD 3,986.6105 4,011.4050

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 12)