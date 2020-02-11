Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and platinum prices decreased, while silver and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 11, compared to the prices on Feb. 10, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 5.1 manat and amounted to 2,667 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0375 manat and amounted to 30.1844 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 15.4 manat and amounted to 1,638 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 57 manat and amounted to 4,011 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 11, 2020 Feb. 10, 2020 Gold XAU 2,667.0025 2,672.1365 Silver XAG 30.1844 30.1469 Platinum XPT 1,638.3240 1,653.7515 Palladium XPD 4,011.4050 3,954.3360