TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

11 February 2020 [11:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and platinum prices decreased, while silver and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 11, compared to the prices on Feb. 10, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 5.1 manat and amounted to 2,667 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0375 manat and amounted to 30.1844 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 15.4 manat and amounted to 1,638 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 57 manat and amounted to 4,011 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Feb. 11, 2020

Feb. 10, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,667.0025

2,672.1365

Silver

XAG

30.1844

30.1469

Platinum

XPT

1,638.3240

1,653.7515

Palladium

XPD

4,011.4050

3,954.3360


The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 11)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/190933.html

Print version

Views: 170

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also