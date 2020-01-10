The European Union (EU) is ready to help Azerbaijan with latest technologies on renewables, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told Trend.

"We are already working with Azerbaijan on its new long term Energy Strategy. We are ready to help with latest technologies on renewable energy sources. Azerbaijan has a lot of wind and sun. Harvesting it would make many utility bills smaller and our environment cleaner," he said.

Jankauskas noted that EU and Azerbaijan will be expanding their cooperation in 2020 on the energy efficiency programs for a number of cities and municipalities.

"As you definitely have heard, one of the first jobs of the new European Commission was to work on the adoption of the European Green Deal. We have set an ambitious target of making Europe world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050. We need our partners to help, because this is important for all of us," he added.

Earlier, Zaur Mammadov, head of the Office of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, told Trend that economic and technical potential of renewable energy in Azerbaijan is estimated at 26,900 megawatts.

"This includes wind energy (3,000 megawatts), solar energy (23,040 megawatts), bioenergy potential (380 megawatts) and mountain river energy (520 megawatts)," he said.

He noted that in 2018, Azerbaijan generated 25.2 billion kilowatts of electricity, 2 billion kilowatt hours of which accounted for renewable energy sources.

"During 2018, 85.7 million kilowatt hours were generated at wind farms, 39.3 million kilowatt hours at solar power plants, and 162.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity at solid waste incinerators," Mammadov said.

He noted that electricity generated from renewable energy sources amounted to 8.1 percent of total production volume.

The European Commission has presented the European Green Deal, the most ambitious package of measures that should enable European citizens and businesses to benefit from sustainable green transition. Measures accompanied with an initial roadmap of key policies range from ambitiously cutting emissions, to investing in cutting-edge research and innovation, to preserving Europe’s natural environment.

Supported by investments in green technologies, sustainable solutions and new businesses, the Green Deal can be a new EU growth strategy. Involvement and commitment of the public and of all stakeholders is crucial to its success.

Above all, the European Green Deal sets a path for a transition that is just and socially fair. It is designed in such a way as to leave no individual or region behind in the great transformation ahead.