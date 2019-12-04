Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 4, compared to the prices on Dec. 3, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 30.1 manat and amounted to 2,514 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.4744 manat and amounted to just under 29.2 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by almost 22 manat and exceeded 1,549 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 7.3 manat and amounted to slightly over 3,148 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Dec. 4, 2019
Dec. 3, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,514.0025
2,483.8190
Silver
XAG
29.1995
28.7251
Platinum
XPT
1,549.8560
1,527.8665
Palladium
XPD
3,148.2215
3,155.5910
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 4)