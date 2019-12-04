Gas exports to Turkey increase

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey continue to expand. The figures for Azerbaijani exports to Turkey show noticeable growth and this strengthens ties between the two states.

In January-September 2019, Azerbaijan exported 6 billion 863.25 million cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field to Turkey, which is 31.7 percent more compared to the same period in 2018, the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Board reported.

According to the data provided by the Board, Azerbaijan accounted for 818.6 million cubic meters (26.94 percent) of the total gas supplies to Turkey in September 2019. This is a 9.26 percent increase compared to September 2018.

In general, gas supplies received by Turkey amounted to 3 billion 38.46 million cubic meters in September 2019. Of these, pipeline gas accounted for 2 billion 468.74 million cubic meters, and liquefied natural gas – for 569.73 million cubic meters. Along with Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia exported gas to Turkey.

In 2018, Azerbaijan supplied Turkey with 7 billion 521.15 million cubic meters of gas.

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The South Caucasus Pipeline commissioned at the end of 2006 currently supplies Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The two countries have been involved in the implementation of significant world scale projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, TANAP, the Southern Gas Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

Commissioning of TANAP project on November 30, 2019 will also contribute to the energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.