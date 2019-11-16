Iranian currency rates for November 16

|
By Trend
The rates of 30 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 6 currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran’s Central Bank (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,430 rials.
Foreign currencies
Iranian rial
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
54,196
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,441
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,355
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,622
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,212
1 Indian rupee
INR
587
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
138,288
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
27,009
100 Japanese yens
JPY
38,589
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,367
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,235
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,763
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,890
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,855
1 Turkish lira
TRY
7,311
1 Russian ruble
RUB
661
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,530
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,638
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,705
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,876
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,565
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,331
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
28
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
36,474
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
29,798
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,993
1 Malaysian ringgit
THB
138,745
100 Thai bahts
MYR
10,132
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
36,095
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
1 euro
EUR
46,430
100 Kazakh tenges
KZT
10,802
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,152
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,988
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
536
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
20,542
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
83,039
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,332
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,967
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 126,510 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,925 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 118,543 rials, and the price of $1 is 106,661 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 112,000-115,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 125,000-128,000 rials.