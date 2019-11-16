Iranian currency rates for November 16

By Trend





The rates of 30 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 6 currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran’s Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,430 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,196 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,441 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,355 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,622 1 Danish krone DKK 6,212 1 Indian rupee INR 587 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,288 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,009 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,589 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,367 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,763 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,890 1 South African rand ZAR 2,855 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,311 1 Russian ruble RUB 661 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,638 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,876 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,565 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,331 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,474 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,798 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,993 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 138,745 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,132 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,095 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,430 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,802 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,152 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,988 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,542 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,039 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,332 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 126,510 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,925 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 118,543 rials, and the price of $1 is 106,661 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 112,000-115,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 125,000-128,000 rials.