Azerbaijan high in "government responsiveness to change" report of WB

Azerbaijan has been identified as the leader among the CIS countries in terms of the “government responsiveness to change” indicator in the Global Competitiveness Index report by the World Economic Forum, Trend reports.

Thus, having taken the fifth place in this category, Azerbaijan ranks above such CIS countries as Tajikistan (16th place), Kazakhstan (39th place) and Russia (63rd place). Azerbaijan also was ahead of Moldova and Kyrgyzstan, which ranked 104th and 105th respectively.

Indicators on Belarus and Uzbekistan, which are also CIS countries, weren’t taken into account when compiling the rating.

Singapore took the first place in the ranking for this category, and Venezuela took the last (141st) place.

In general, in the Global Competitiveness Index, Azerbaijan took 58th place among 141 countries. Thus, the country climbed up 11 steps in 2019, 2.7 points more (gaining 62.7 points).

The Global Competitiveness Index is a global study and the accompanying ranking of countries in terms of economic competitiveness, compiled annually by the World Economic Forum.

Azerbaijan has recently advanced 14 steps and ranked 43rd among 125 countries in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2019. Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first in this rating in the post-Soviet space, excluding the Baltic countries.