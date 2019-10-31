Number of U.S. tourists visiting Azerbaijan up

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Some 15,000 tourists from U.S. visited Azerbaijan in January-September 2019, which is an 8-percent-increase compared to the same period of 2018, the Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev said on October 30, while receiving a delegation of the Jewish community in the United States.

The visit by the U.S. delegation - made up of the media, travel representatives and entrepreneurs - have been supported by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Embassy to the United States, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and the State Tourism Agency.

The goal of the meeting is to give impetus to the Baku-New York flight, to raise awareness of the Azerbaijan’s tourism potential in the United States, and to establish contacts between the tourism private sectors.

During the meeting, the guests were informed about the Jewish heritage in Azerbaijan, as well as the multiculturalism policy of the country and the traditions of tolerance among the Azerbaijani people.

Fuad Nagiyev said that tolerance has become a wonderful tradition that defines Azerbaijani society.

During the meeting, foreign guests suggested making presentations in the USA about Azerbaijan and promoting the country's tourism potential among the Jewish community.

It was noted that Baku could play the role of a transport hub for those travelling from the United States to Asia.

In recent years, the creation of a diversified tourism infrastructure in Azerbaijan has increased the interest of foreign tourists to the country. There are many opportunities for tourism in our country, including rural, health, environmental, cultural, social, commercial, sport and etc.

Simplification of visa regime also plays a major role in the development of tourism in Azerbaijan. Currently, citizens of a number of countries get visas right at the Azerbaijani airports, while other tourists can visit the country by getting online tourist visas.