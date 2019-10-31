Azercosmos’ revenues up by 81 percent

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan has three satellites and the country's capital Baku will host the International Astronautical Congress in 2022.

Revenues of Azerbaijan's sattelite operator Azercosmos, which is the only satellite operator in the Caucasus, increased 81 percent, amounting to $30.2 million in January-September 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Revenues have been derived from the commercial operation of satellites that the company owns.

Over the period of January-September 2019, Azercosmos exported services to 24 countries. During the reporting period, the U.S. ($9 million), France ($7.8 million), the U.K. ($ 5.8 million), Malaysia ($ 4.2 million), and the UAE ($1 million) accounted for the bulk of the company's services, according to the data provided by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication.

During the reporting period, revenues from the export of services accounted for 88 percent of the Azercosmos’ total revenues.

The income of Azercosmos OJSC from the commercial operation of satellites in 2018 amounted to $25.6 million.

Having launched Azerbaijan’s first-ever satellite Azerspace-1 in February, 2013, Azercosmos provides highly reliable satellite-based communication services to enterprise and government customers for DTH, voice, video, data and mobile applications.

The Azerspace-1 satellite was launched in February, 2013 from the Kourou Cosmodrome (northeast of South America, French Guiana).

Azercosmos and the French Airbus Defense and Space company signed an agreement to transfer the Azersky satellite to the ownership of Azercosmos in December 2014. The satellite was launched into orbit in June 2014, and will stay in orbit for 12 years.

According to the Center, revenues from the export revenues amounted to 89% of the total Azercosmos revenues in the reporting period.

Azerbaijan launched the Azerspace-2 communications satellite from the Kourou Cosmodrome in September 2018.

Azercosmos Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) was established in order to ensure the development, launch, commissioning and maintenance of the telecommunications satellite upon Presidential Decree No. 885 dated May 3, 2010.

The functions of the company include putting satellites into orbit, providing telecommunication services, selecting insurance companies to receive services, establishing cooperation with space (satellite) operators, and conducting various studies in this direction.

Having a highly qualified staff and technical capabilities, Azercosmos has become one of the leading ICT sectors in the country and throughout the region. The company's resources allow it to create new value-added technologies for use on the basis of modern infrastructure and the use of satellite-based services in areas not covered by surface communication networks.

"Azercosmos" OJSC has been awarded with the ISO 9001: 2008 Certificate of Compliance by Bureau Veritas in January 2013 and ISO 27001 - Information Security Standard Certificate in 2017.