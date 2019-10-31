Azerbaijan to participate in Dubai Global Village Fair

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

For the first time, Azerbaijan will participate in the Global Village international Fair held in Dubai, local media report with reference to Gulf News.

Along with Azerbaijan, South Korea will participate in the fair for the first time that will bring together participants from 78 countries represented in 26 pavilions. Some 3,500 retail facilities and more than 60 attractions will be presented at the 24th international Fair which will be held from October 29 to April 4.

More than 40 thousand shows will be organized during the fair. Some 130 street dining outlets from different countries as well as 20 restaurants and cafes will operate at the event. The cost of the entry ticket is around $4.

The multicultural theme park, an iconic hub for family-friendly fun will run for 159 days and involve internationally themed markets, unique food and beverage concepts, and regular live entertainment shows.

Global Village is one of Dubai's top attractions during the cooler months. The 23rd season saw a record-breaking seven million visitors from 30th October 2018 to 13th April 2019. The demand was 16 percent more than the 22nd season, with tourists constituting 30 percent of visitors.

Azerbaijan aims to further develop the tourism sector to facilitate the sustainable development of the non-oil sector. The tourist flow to Azerbaijan amounted to 1.78 million people from January to July 2019, which is 7.4 percent higher than in same period in 2018.

Azerbaijan ranked in top 5 excursion tour destination in National Geographic Traveler Awards 2019, an annual traveler award held by National Geographic Traveler magazine.

Earlier this month, Lufthansa, the leading German carrier and the second largest airline in Europe, declared Baku the “City of the Month”.