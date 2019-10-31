Prices of precious metals up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 31 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by almost 14 manat to nearly 2,546 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by over 0.2 manat and amounted to almost 30.5 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by almost 11 manat and amounted to nearly 1,577 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by almost 50 manat to 3,088 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 31, 2019 Oct. 30, 2019 Gold XAU 2,545.5545 2,531.7165 Silver XAG 30.4691 30.2524 Platinum XPT 1,576.6990 1,566.1250 Palladium XPD 3,087.9565 3,038.4100