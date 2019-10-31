Prices of precious metals up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 31 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by almost 14 manat to nearly 2,546 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by over 0.2 manat and amounted to almost 30.5 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by almost 11 manat and amounted to nearly 1,577 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by almost 50 manat to 3,088 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Oct. 31, 2019
Oct. 30, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,545.5545
2,531.7165
Silver
XAG
30.4691
30.2524
Platinum
XPT
1,576.6990
1,566.1250
Palladium
XPD
3,087.9565
3,038.4100
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 31)