Prices of precious metals up in Azerbaijan

31 October 2019 [10:16] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 31 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by almost 14 manat to nearly 2,546 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by over 0.2 manat and amounted to almost 30.5 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by almost 11 manat and amounted to nearly 1,577 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by almost 50 manat to 3,088 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Oct. 31, 2019

Oct. 30, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,545.5545

2,531.7165

Silver

XAG

30.4691

30.2524

Platinum

XPT

1,576.6990

1,566.1250

Palladium

XPD

3,087.9565

3,038.4100

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 31)

