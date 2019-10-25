Baku Grain Terminal - one of most profitable grain transportation platforms in region

By Trend





The price and tariff policy of the Baku Grain Terminal makes it more attractive compared to other grain transportation platforms, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Baku Grain Terminal Yerzhan Baimuhametov said at the 11th Global Grain Outlook international grain trading conference, Trend reports from the event.

Baimuhametov also invited Russian exporters to use the Baku Grain Terminal services as an alternative to the ports in Astrakhan and Makhachkala cities, including during the closing of navigation on the Volga river.

At the same time, tariffs for the transit of grain from Samur village to Hovsan station, at which the terminal is located, and the cost of transshipment by Baku Grain Terminal were announced.

So, the transshipment of a ton of grain costs $5.5, which is quite a low price, for example, in comparison with the terminal in Russia’s Novorossiysk city, where the cost of transshipment reaches $22 per ton, Baimuhametov noted. Transit prices from Samur to Hovsan station (238 kilometers) don’t exceed $11 per ton of wheat and $10 per ton of barley and corn, either, the deputy chairman added.

Concerning the technical parameters of the terminal, the deputy chairman said that the Baku Grain Terminal has modern equipment that provides simultaneous storage of up to 15,000 tons of grain crops. The capacity of the terminal is 1,500 tons of grain per day, or 300,000 tons of grain per year, Baimuhametov noted.

“Azerbaijan’s need for food grain import is about 1-1.2 million tons per year,” the deputy chairman added.

The 11th Global Grain Outlook international grain trading conference was held in Baku. The conference was organized by the Russian Grain Union, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the Russian Export Center and the Federation of Iranian Food Associations.

The event was attended by representatives of companies associated with the agricultural sector from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Turkey, Iran and the UK.