Azerbaijan, EBRD mull co-op in urban development

By Trend

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev discussed the main priorities for future development of Baku with the delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Trend reports referring to the state committee.

Yesterday, Nuriyev received Elena Gordeeva, a senior banker at EBRD, as well as Catarina Hansen, regional director for the Caucasus, and Sanjar Usmanov, a senior banker at the bank's Baku office.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on urban planning, the preparation of the master plan for Baku and the main priorities for the future development of the city. Information was also provided on the 'Green City' EBRD project.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the EBRD since 1992.