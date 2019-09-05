Most of Baku Stock Exchange's daily turnover falls on central bank’s notes

By Trend





Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 199.56 million manats on Sept. 4, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Azerbaijani Central Bank and reached around 199.03 million manats. Transactions were concluded at a price of 99.5158 manat per note.

Some 51,700 manats accounted for the deals on bonds in the secondary market.

During the day, the deals on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance were concluded.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 25,100 manats. During the day, 850 deals on shares were concluded.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 4)