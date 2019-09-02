Export orders increase

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

Azexport.az portal and "Single Window" Export Support Center, operating under the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, have been increasing the country's export potential by facilitating trade procedures through new mechanisms.

Azerbaijani producers received export orders worth $346.6 million in January-July 2019 through the Azexport.az portal.

Export orders increased by 10 percent compared to the same period in 2018, according to the export review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The volume of orders received amounted to $43.5 million in July. Russia (12.1 percent), Turkey (6.4 percent), the U.S. (6 percent), India (5.7 percent) and the Great Britain (4.8 percent) were among the top five clients.

In July, the most popular export orders included cotton, tomato, hazelnut, apple, tobacco, chicken egg, wine, confectionery, cosmetics, tea, building materials, engine oil, honey, paint, fruit compote, pomegranate products, wool, furniture sets, mineral water, etc.

In general, the export orders reached $1.3 billion from January 1, 2017 to August 1, 2019.

Created in 2016, Azexport.az, integrated with the most popular electronic trading platforms, makes products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.

The portal offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to export goods produced in Azerbaijan to traditional and new markets via international e-trading platforms. The mission of Azexport is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and to be a beneficial platform for their sales in foreign and domestic markets.

The Azexport portal continues to introduce auspicious mechanisms to facilitate trade procedures for exporters and buyers. For the first time, the portal has introduced a free sale certificate in Azerbaijan to expand the possibilities of exporting national goods and local products beyond the country.

This certificate provides Azerbaijani entrepreneurs with access to the export of goods to the U.S., Indonesia, Qatar and a number of other countries. The cost of the certificate is only 20 manats ($12). Azexport issued 300 certificates to local entrepreneurs in 2018.

The total volume of exports of Azerbaijani products through the “Single Window” system in January-August 2019 amounted to $91.7 million.

In January, the export reached $8 million, in February - $5.6 million, in March - $7.3 million, in April - $10.5 million, in May - $17.8 million, in June - $10.5 million, in July - $20.4 million, in August - $11.6 million.

Last year, the country exported goods worth $149.8 million through the “Single Window” system.

The "Single Window" Export Support Center, established in 2017, provides support to entrepreneurs in obtaining various state certificates, permits and other documents: veterinary and phytosanitary certificates, certificates of origin, quality, permission to export species of wild fauna and flora on the verge extinction, evidence of the protection of cultural property and permission to export religious literature.

The Center also supports entrepreneurs in obtaining international certificates, export permits, and assists in financial and customs issues, as well as in transport and logistics.