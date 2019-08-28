Azerbaijan presents tourism potential in Russia

Trend:

Several presentations dedicated to Azerbaijan’s tourism potential are being held in Russia on August 27-29, Trend reports on Aug. 28 referring to the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau holds presentations in Moscow, the capital, Yekaterinburg city, and Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan republic. Three hotels, 10 Azerbaijani and about 100 Russian travel companies participate in the presentations.

The B2B (business to business) meetings are held among the organizations specializing in various spheres of tourism, during which the cooperation opportunities are discussed and views are exchanged for future partnership.