Cargo traffic slightly grows

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Cargo transportation amounted to 129.8 million tons in Azerbaijan in January to July 2019, which is 1.7 percent more than the same period in 2018.

The road transport holds the biggest share of transportation volumes - 26.8 percent of goods were delivered via roads, the State Statistics Committee informed. The second most intense traffic was recorded by pipelines, their share in cargo transportation accounted for 26.8 percent. Railway and maritime transports’ share amounted to 2.7 percent 6.3 percent, respectively while the air transport had the lowest load -0.1 percent.

The freight traffic of private sector went up by 2.4 percent and the share of this sector in the total freight traffic amounted to 81.9 percent.

Transport workers provided 1.12 billion services which recorded an increase of 1.9 percent in the first seven months of 2019, compared to the same period last year. Some 87.7 percent of passengers were transported by road, 12.0 percent by metro and the rest of the passengers were transported by other means of transport.

Railways transported 8.2 million tons of cargo and 1.9 million passengers in January to July 2019, which are 3.4 percent and 26.0 percent higher than the figures of the same period in 2018, respectively.

On average, 294 railcars were loaded per day, and 391 were unloaded.

During the day, loading operations weighing 11,600 tons were carried out in the north direction, 4,400 tons in the west, and 800 tons in the south.

In this period, 3.56 million of freight was shipped by sea, which is 28.4 percent lower than last year. Oil products accounted for 34.1 percent of total traffic.

Some 4.7 million tons of cargo was loaded and unloaded via seaports and the share of transit cargo accounted for 91.8 percent.

As of August 1, the volume of cargo remaining in ports amounted to 1.4 million tons. The number of passengers transported by sea showed an increase of 23.1 percent in this period compared to the same period of 2018 and reached 11,200 people.

Being a part of the East-West Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway which was built at the initiative of Azerbaijan allows supplying cargo to Europe. Another example is the Lapis Lazuli route, which runs from Afghanistan to Turkey and further to Europe.

According to the statistics, maritime transport carried 3.52 tons of cargo which is down by 28.9 percent compared to the same period of 2018. Moreover, a decline of 5.9 percent is also observed in freight traffic by air transport (5.9 percent). Motor transport carried 72.22 million tons of goods and recorder an increase of 2.5 percent.







