Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes

By Trend





Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 21.9 million manats on Aug. 19, Trendreports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 20.04 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price of 1,002.3333 per note.

Some $37,700 (64,160 manats) accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market. The transactions on dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR were concluded during the day.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 1.8 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 20)