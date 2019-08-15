SOCAR opens new gas filling station in Ukraine

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has opened a new gas filling station in Kyiv, Ukraine, SOCAR Energy Ukraine told Trend.

It is located in Stolichnoye (Capital) highway, 100.

“The area of the trading floor and the storehouse of the new facility is more than 137 square meters. The station is equipped with three double-sided fuel dispensers for 5 refueling pistols on each side for selling light oil products, as well as a column for selling LPG for 4 pistols. Network customers can refuel A-92, A- 95, as well as all types of Nano branded fuel - A 98, A 95, Diesel Nano and Diesel Nano Extro," the company said.

It is the 60th filling station of SOCAR in Ukraine and 13th in Kyiv.







