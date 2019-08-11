Industrial production grows in Baku

By Trend

The value of goods and services produced in Baku reached 19.9 billion manats in January-June 2019, which is 0.7 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the report of the Statistics Office in Baku on Aug. 11.

"Some 81.3 percent of industrial production accounted for the mining industry, 16.7 percent - the processing industry, 1.5 percent - electricity generation, and 0.5 percent - waste cleaning and recycling sector," the report says.

The share of the non-state sector in industry reached 83.9 percent, the share of industrial sector in the total volume of production - 88.9 percent, the share of industrial services - 11.1 percent.

"Most of the manufactured products were sent to consumers, taking into account the reserves created in the previous periods," the report says. "As of July 1, 2019, the value of the stocks of finished products in the warehouses of industrial enterprises reached 253.3 million manats."

Other products worth 53.8 million manats intended for sale are also available in the warehouses of industrial enterprises.