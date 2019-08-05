Fruit exports grow dramatically

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan enjoys favorable conditions for the development of agriculture, such as fertile land and climate. In the agriculture of Azerbaijan, plant growing prevails over cattle breeding. Some 61 percent of agricultural production is crop production, while cattle breeding accounts for about 39 percent.

Currently, the main objective of the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan is providing the population with food and goods, that is, satisfaction of local demand is a priority policy for now.

In the first half of 2019, the total agricultural production in the country increased by 13 percent compared to the same period last year, the Agriculture Ministry said in a message.

Figures for crop production recorded a 25.6 percent growth, reaching 1.77 billion manats ($1.04 billion) in monetary terms, and in cattle breeding – a growth by 2.9 percent, up to 1.9 billion manats ($1.11 billion). The share of the agricultural sector in GDP accounted for 5.6 percent.

For the first six months of this year, production of potatoes increased by 10.3 percent, cereals (including corn) - by 40.7 percent, vegetables - by 13.8 percent, fruits and berries - by 21.1 percent, melon crops - by 37.5 percent.

Within the reporting period, 335,700 tons of potatoes, 2,541,700 tons of cereals (including corn), 675,100 tons of vegetables, 125,200 tons of fruits and berries, 54,800 tons of melons and gourds were grown in the country.

There is also a significant increase in cattle breeding. Production of meat in the first half of the year increased by three percent in live weight, milk – by two percent, eggs – by 4.5 percent, and wool – by 0.8 percent.

In January-June, Azerbaijan produced 252.5 tons of meat in live weight, 1037.2 tons of milk, 926.9 million eggs, and 14,600 tons of wool.

Cattle breeding is more developed in the mountainous regions of Azerbaijan, especially the Mountainous Shirvan and Kalbajar-Lachin economic zones.

Azerbaijan’s egg production fully meets the domestic demand. Hajigabul Poultry Farming located in the Aghajanli village of the Hajigabul region provides 70-75 percent of domestic egg demand.

In the first half of 2019, agricultural products for $411.8 million were exported, which recorded an increase of 27.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Potatoes and vegetable products were exported for $181.3 million, fruits – for $137.2 million, cotton fiber – for $75.7 million, and tobacco raw materials – for $6.4 million.

Compared to the same period last year, fruit exports grew by 42.2 percent.

Moreover, 636.6 tons of silkworm cocoon was harvested in Azerbaijan in the first half of this year, which is 24 percent more year-on-year.