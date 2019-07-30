Gas exports to Turkey increase significantly

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan and Turkey continue to expand their economic and trade cooperation. The figures for Azerbaijani exports to Turkey show noticeable growth and this strengthens ties between the two states.

In January-May this year, Azerbaijan exported 3.76 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in a message. The figure made a 43.7 percent growth in comparison with the same period last year.

In January, Turkey imported 808.36 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan, in February - 683.23 million, in March - 772.64 million, in April - 724.88 million, and in May - 770 million cubic meters.

Azerbaijan accounted for 20.42 percent (724.88 million cubic meters) of the total gas supply to Turkey in April 2019. The gas supplies increased 2.5 times compared to April 2018.

In general, gas exports to Turkey amounted to 3.5 billion cubic meters in April this year, which is 3.26 percent less than compared to April 2018. The share of pipeline gas accounted for 2.8 billion cubic meters (80.6 percent of total deliveries), and of LNG – to 688.01 million cubic meters (19.4 percent).

The country imported 7.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2018. Azerbaijan was the third largest gas supplier to Turkey last year, after Russia (23.64 billion cubic meters) and Iran (7.86 billion cubic meters).

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The South Caucasus Pipeline commissioned at the end of 2006 currently supplies Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The two countries have been involved in the implementation of significant world scale projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, TANAP, the Southern Gas Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.