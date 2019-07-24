Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 24 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 5.5505 manats to 2,414.3570 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4025 manats to 27.9761 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 23.902 manats to 1,459.9600 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 4.913 manats to 2,587.6295 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 24, 2019 July 23, 2019 Gold XAU 2,414.3570 2,408.8065 Silver XAG 27.9761 27.5736 Platinum XPT 1,459.9600 1,436.0580 Palladium XPD 2,587.6295 2,582.7165

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 24)