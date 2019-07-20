Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 52.2325 manats or 2.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,412.7794 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
July 8
2,379.4135
July 15
2,399.6180
July 9
2,373.4720
July 16
2,404.2930
July 10
2,368.5590
July 17
2,388.8655
July 11
2,421.5990
July 18
2,419.2700
July 12
2,393.0730
July 19
2,451.8505
Average weekly
2,387.2233
Average weekly
2,412.7794
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 2.0364 manats or 7.88 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.7402 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
July 8
25.5502
July 15
25.8483
July 9
25.6092
July 16
26.0885
July 10
25.6488
July 17
26.5225
July 11
25.9964
July 18
27.3571
July 12
25.7306
July 19
27.8847
Average weekly
25.7070
Average weekly
26.7402
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 38.8535 manats or 2.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,435.5123 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
July 8
1,381.4540
July 15
1,416.4400
July 9
1,382.3550
July 16
1,431.0770
July 10
1,379.3205
July 17
1,429.1390
July 11
1,407.3195
July 18
1,445.6120
July 12
1,402.9930
July 19
1,455.2935
Average weekly
1,390.6884
Average weekly
1,435.5123
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 48.5945 manats or 1.84 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,624.3971 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
July 8
2,663.1095
July 15
2,646.2880
July 9
2,648.3535
July 16
2,660.0920
July 10
2,633.8100
July 17
2,593.1120
July 11
2,713.9990
July 18
2,624.8000
July 12
2,645.2850
July 19
2,597.6935
Average weekly
2,660.9114
Average weekly
2,624,3971