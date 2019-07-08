Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 30.583 manats to 2,379.4135 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.4088 manats to 25.5502 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 40.171 manats to 1,381.4540 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 6.817 manats to 2,663.1095 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
July 8, 2019
July 5, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,379.4135
2,409.9965
Silver
XAG
25.5502
25.9590
Platinum
XPT
1,381.4540
1,421.6250
Palladium
XPD
2,663.1095
2,656.2925
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 8)