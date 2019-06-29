Azerbaijan significantly increases non-oil exports in 2019

By Trend

Azerbaijan's exports of non-oil products increased by 18 percent in January-May 2019, Department Head at Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Ramil Huseyn said at a briefing, Trend reports.

He noted that in this period, Azexport.az web portal received orders for non-oil products in the amount of $261.8 million.

"In January-May 2019, total exports from Azerbaijan amounted to $8.6 billion, which is 17 percent or $1.3 billion more compared to the same period in 2018. Meanwhile, exports of the country's non-oil sector grew by 18 percent or $119 million," Huseyn said.

"Non-oil products of Azerbaijan were mainly delivered to Russia ($261.2 million), Turkey ($180.8 million), Georgia ($76.8 million) and Italy ($28.6 million). Moreover, during the reported period, non-oil exports to Russia grew by 17 percent, to Turkey by 17, 2 percent, to Georgia by 16 percent and to Italy 2.3 times," he added.

The department head noted that tomatoes accounted for the lion share in the exports of non-oil products with the value of $104.2 million. Hazelnuts ranked second with $62 million.

"Fruit and vegetable products were exported for $241 million, plastics and plastic products for $89.9 million, cotton for $68.8 million, electricity for $51.9 million, aluminum and aluminum products for $37 million. Exports of chemical products amounted to $30.2 million, while exports of ferrous metals as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic products amounted to $25 million and $11.8 million, respectively," he said.

The department head noted that compared to the same period of 2018, this year there has been a significant increase in exports of all types of non-oil products.