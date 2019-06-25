Novak: Azerbaijan, Russia successfully cooperate within OPEC+ format

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Baku and Moscow are aimed at expanding energy cooperation.

Energy Ministry of Russia has said in a message that the Energy Ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Parviz Shahbazov and Alexander Novak, have discussed current state and potential areas of cooperation in the countries energy sectors. The meeting was held within the framework of the Future Leaders Forum of the World Petroleum Council in St. Petersburg on June 24.

Novak noted that long-term cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is based on the principles of good-neighborliness and strategic partnership. He added that Baku and Moscow are conducting a constructive dialogue in the field of energy.

“Bilateral cooperation in the transportation of oil and the sale of Russian oil refining products in Azerbaijan continues. Rosneft and Lukoil are actively working in this direction in the country, the latter of which also conducts gas production and supply from the Shah Deniz project,” Alexander Novak said.

Russian energy minister stressed that Azerbaijan and Russia actively cooperate in the framework of the CIS Electric Power Council and in the format of OPEC+.

“I am sure that only thanks to our solidarity and determination we will be able to succeed in developing the fuel and energy complexes of the countries and maintaining long-term stability in the market,” Novak emphasized.