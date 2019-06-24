Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on June 24 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 2.5585 manats to 2,384.1395 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.2481 manats to 26.0647 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 1.5045 manats to 1,380.5955 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 42.908 manats to 2,579.1550 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
June 24, 2019
June 21, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,384.1395
2,386.6980
Silver
XAG
26.0647
26.3128
Platinum
XPT
|1,380.5955
1,379.0910
Palladium
XPD
2,579.1550
2,536.2470
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD =1.7 AZN on June 24)