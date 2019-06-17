Grain harvesting completed on 30 percent of acreage in Azerbaijan

|
Trend:
This year, 1,009,139.8 hectares of grain (677,793 hectares of wheat and 331,346.8 hectares of barley) were sown in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.
As of June 15, grain harvesting was completed in Azerbaijan in more than 304,509.71 hectares, including 235,628.1 hectares of barley and 68,881.65 hectares of wheat.
Harvesting has been completed in Azerbaijan’s Barda and Yevlakh districts.
Harvesting is nearing completion in Kurdamir, Sabirabad, Beylagan, Zardab, Jalilabad and Masalli districts. In the Kurdamir district, harvesting was completed at 29,256 hectares of the total area of ??29,926 hectares. Barley yields in the district account for 33.3 centners per hectare.
In the Sabirabad district, harvesting was also completed at 9,550 hectares of the total area of ??9,600 hectares. Barley yields in the district account for 37.5 centners per hectare.
High barley harvesting results were also achieved in Neftchala, Sheki, Bilasuvar, Barda, Samukh, Goranboy, Gakh, Agjabadi, Fizuli, Agdam, Tartar and Imishli districts.
District
Barley area, hectares
Harvested area, hectares
Yield, centners/hectare
Neftchala
31,404
30,610
27.2
Sheki
21,626.3
14,680
34
Bilasuvar
14,900
14,353
32
Sabirabad
9,600
9,550
37.5
Zardab
5,730
5,729.5
30.6
Yevlakh
5,082.5
5,082.5
29
Jalilabad
4,509.1
4,390
35.1
Barda
2,568
2,568
31
Beylagan
1,765
1,746
28
Samukh
3,544
3,386
34.7
Goranboy
11,500
9,530
24
Gakh
2,881
2,537
26
Masalli
2,786
2,638
20.5
Agjabadi
5,637
5,118
33.7
Fizuli
8,505
7,859
30.6
Agdam
2,215
1,951
35.5
Terter
3,814.5
3,198
34
Imishli
6,322
5,491
32.3
Khizi
1,925
1,385
17
Goychay
6,851
5,313
32
Salyan
9,917
8,524
34
Agdash
11,473.1
8,055
23.5
Saatli
5,822
5,533
36.8
Hajigabul
11,008
9,236
27.9
Siyazan
2,516
1,920
29.1
Balaken
457.7
426
28.7
Jabrayil
550
530
30.1
Lankaran
68
40.8
13
In other districts, the barley harvesting is also taking place in accordance with the schedule.