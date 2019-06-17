TODAY.AZ / Business

Grain harvesting completed on 30 percent of acreage in Azerbaijan

17 June 2019 [12:41] - TODAY.AZ

Trend:

This year, 1,009,139.8 hectares of grain (677,793 hectares of wheat and 331,346.8 hectares of barley) were sown in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.

As of June 15, grain harvesting was completed in Azerbaijan in more than 304,509.71 hectares, including 235,628.1 hectares of barley and 68,881.65 hectares of wheat.

Harvesting has been completed in Azerbaijan’s Barda and Yevlakh districts.

Harvesting is nearing completion in Kurdamir, Sabirabad, Beylagan, Zardab, Jalilabad and Masalli districts. In the Kurdamir district, harvesting was completed at 29,256 hectares of the total area of ??29,926 hectares. Barley yields in the district account for 33.3 centners per hectare.

In the Sabirabad district, harvesting was also completed at 9,550 hectares of the total area of ??9,600 hectares. Barley yields in the district account for 37.5 centners per hectare.

High barley harvesting results were also achieved in Neftchala, Sheki, Bilasuvar, Barda, Samukh, Goranboy, Gakh, Agjabadi, Fizuli, Agdam, Tartar and Imishli districts.

District

Barley area, hectares

Harvested area, hectares

Yield, centners/hectare

Neftchala

31,404

30,610

27.2

Sheki

21,626.3

14,680

34

Bilasuvar

14,900

14,353

32

Sabirabad

9,600

9,550

37.5

Zardab

5,730

5,729.5

30.6

Yevlakh

5,082.5

5,082.5

29

Jalilabad

4,509.1

4,390

35.1

Barda

2,568

2,568

31

Beylagan

1,765

1,746

28

Samukh

3,544

3,386

34.7

Goranboy

11,500

9,530

24

Gakh

2,881

2,537

26

Masalli

2,786

2,638

20.5

Agjabadi

5,637

5,118

33.7

Fizuli

8,505

7,859

30.6

Agdam

2,215

1,951

35.5

Terter

3,814.5

3,198

34

Imishli

6,322

5,491

32.3

Khizi

1,925

1,385

17

Goychay

6,851

5,313

32

Salyan

9,917

8,524

34

Agdash

11,473.1

8,055

23.5

Saatli

5,822

5,533

36.8

Hajigabul

11,008

9,236

27.9

Siyazan

2,516

1,920

29.1

Balaken

457.7

426

28.7

Jabrayil

550

530

30.1

Lankaran

68

40.8

13

In other districts, the barley harvesting is also taking place in accordance with the schedule.

