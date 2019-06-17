Grain harvesting completed on 30 percent of acreage in Azerbaijan

Trend:

This year, 1,009,139.8 hectares of grain (677,793 hectares of wheat and 331,346.8 hectares of barley) were sown in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.

As of June 15, grain harvesting was completed in Azerbaijan in more than 304,509.71 hectares, including 235,628.1 hectares of barley and 68,881.65 hectares of wheat.

Harvesting has been completed in Azerbaijan’s Barda and Yevlakh districts.

Harvesting is nearing completion in Kurdamir, Sabirabad, Beylagan, Zardab, Jalilabad and Masalli districts. In the Kurdamir district, harvesting was completed at 29,256 hectares of the total area of ??29,926 hectares. Barley yields in the district account for 33.3 centners per hectare.

In the Sabirabad district, harvesting was also completed at 9,550 hectares of the total area of ??9,600 hectares. Barley yields in the district account for 37.5 centners per hectare.

High barley harvesting results were also achieved in Neftchala, Sheki, Bilasuvar, Barda, Samukh, Goranboy, Gakh, Agjabadi, Fizuli, Agdam, Tartar and Imishli districts.

District Barley area, hectares Harvested area, hectares Yield, centners/hectare Neftchala 31,404 30,610 27.2 Sheki 21,626.3 14,680 34 Bilasuvar 14,900 14,353 32 Sabirabad 9,600 9,550 37.5 Zardab 5,730 5,729.5 30.6 Yevlakh 5,082.5 5,082.5 29 Jalilabad 4,509.1 4,390 35.1 Barda 2,568 2,568 31 Beylagan 1,765 1,746 28 Samukh 3,544 3,386 34.7 Goranboy 11,500 9,530 24 Gakh 2,881 2,537 26 Masalli 2,786 2,638 20.5 Agjabadi 5,637 5,118 33.7 Fizuli 8,505 7,859 30.6 Agdam 2,215 1,951 35.5 Terter 3,814.5 3,198 34 Imishli 6,322 5,491 32.3 Khizi 1,925 1,385 17 Goychay 6,851 5,313 32 Salyan 9,917 8,524 34 Agdash 11,473.1 8,055 23.5 Saatli 5,822 5,533 36.8 Hajigabul 11,008 9,236 27.9 Siyazan 2,516 1,920 29.1 Balaken 457.7 426 28.7 Jabrayil 550 530 30.1 Lankaran 68 40.8 13

In other districts, the barley harvesting is also taking place in accordance with the schedule.